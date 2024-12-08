All BJP mandals in Assam to have offices by 2026: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) The ruling BJP is in the process of constructing permanent offices in all its mandals across Assam to bring the party further closer to the people, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He said most of these mandal offices will be completed before the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the office building of Sualkuchi Mandal in Kamrup (Rural) district, Sarma said, "Today is a joyous day for us as this office building, with all modern facilities, has been opened. We are aiming to build such offices in all the mandals of the state." He said that most of these buildings will be completed before the next state elections, due in 2026.

"These permanent mandal offices will enable us to learn of issues facing the people better and we can act more closely with them in the future," Sarma added.

Union minister Pabitra Margherita and party's North Kamrup president Subal Pal, among others, were present on the occasion. PTI SSG SSG RG