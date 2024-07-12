All CBSE schools to implement Assam's 'Jal Doot' initiative: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 12 (PTI) Assam government's 'Jal Doot' programme, which recognises students' role in water conservation, will be emulated in all schools under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Posting a CBSE circular in this regard on X, Sarma said: "Another novel #Assampolicy initiative gets more eyeballs and followers!" "CBSE has directed all its schools to implement 'Jal Doot', a brainchild of the Assam Govt. This practical programme weaves students into community efforts for water conservation," he said.

The Jal Doot programme, under the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' campaign of the central government, focuses on rainwater harvesting, water conservation, intensive afforestation and other allied activities.

"This nationwide movement could significantly bolster India's efforts towards sustainable water use, environmental conservation, climate resilience and involving young minds in Jan Andolan for fresh idea and youthful energy," the CBSE circular said.

JJM-Assam had pioneered the initiative under which students of Classes 8 to 12 are made ‘student champions’, who provide an assessment of piped water supply schemes in their locality among other activities like water conservation, officials said. PTI SSG RBT