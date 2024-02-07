All citizens can lodge grievances pertaining govt depts on CPGRAMS: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Any citizen can lodge grievances pertaining to central government departments, states and Union territories on the Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Singh said that every ministry or department under the central and state governments (and UT administrations) have access to this system and grievances are resolved by them on a decentralised basis.

The government has created a unified grievance redressal platform namely, CPGRAMS accessible at https://pgportal.gov.in.

"Any citizen can lodge his/her grievances pertaining to the central ministries/ departments/state governments/ Union Territories (UTs) on CPGRAMS," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Advertisment

He said about 1.3 lakh grievance officers of central and state governments are mapped on this system.

The CPGRAMS has also been integrated with grievance portals of 19 states/UT, the minister added.

The government has implemented a 10-step reform with special focus on enhancing capacity of CPGRAMS with next generation technology and feedback mechanism so as to ensure timely and effective resolution of grievances and enable root cause analysis of complaints and their solution through systemic reforms, Singh said.

Advertisment

To a question whether the government proposes to set a Good Governance Index (GGI) scale for each state, he said the Centre has launched the GGI framework in 2019 to assess governance across all states and UTs.

"The index provides a comparative picture among the states/UTs, while developing a competitive spirit for improvement.

The second edition of Good Governance Index, GGI 2020-21 was released in 2021 covering a total of 58 indicators under ten sectors i.e agriculture and allied sector, commerce and industry, human resource development, public health, public infrastructure & utilities, economic governance, social welfare & development, judiciary, public safety environment and citizen-centric governance," Singh added.