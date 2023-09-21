All countries, religions should unite to fight poverty, drug addiction: Baselios Marthoma Mathews III

Panaji, Sep 21 (PTI) The world community should unite to fight poverty and drug addiction, supreme spiritual leader of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Baselios Marthoma Mathews III said here on Thursday.

He was responding to a reception hosted for him by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan.

“More than 40 per cent of the world (population) is living below poverty line,” the religious head said, adding that even in India, more than 45 percent of people are extremely poor.

No single country or religion can fight the evils of poverty and drug and liquor addiction separately and they must come together to eradicate them, he said.

Governor Pillai said the Raj Bhavan is promoting "positive secularism" by including all religions in its programs.

Mathews on this occasion unveiled "The Contemporary Speeches”, a compilation of speeches made by President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Pillai. State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho was also present on the occasion. PTI RPS KRK