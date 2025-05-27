All countries should join hands against terrorism: Om Birla

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Terrorism, in any form, is the biggest threat to civilisation, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told a visiting Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation on Tuesday.

He also stressed on the need for all parliamentarians of the world to join hands against the global threat of terrorism.

During the meeting with the delegation led by Rizvie Salih, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of Committees of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Birla hoped that in the fight against terrorism, all countries would stand together with a common front and strategy.

Birla also thanked the Sri Lankan delegation for expressing its solidarity with India’s fight against terrorism.

The speaker urged Parliaments of world's democratic countries to work unitedly against the global threat of terrorism. PTI NAB NAB KVK KVK