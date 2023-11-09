All Delhi Fire Service officials to be on duty on Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) All the officials and personnel of the Delhi Fire Service will be on duty on the day of the Diwali festival, a senior official said.

Advertisment

On November 11 and 12, the fire personnel will be deployed from 5 pm to 12 am. They have been directed to take immediate action on fire calls and to inform the concerned area police stations, an official said.

"Further, Casual Leave, Earned Leave and day-off of the officers and staff on November 11 and 12 shall be restricted by the concerned in-charges. Officers of DFS have decided that the deployment will be made for these two days," the DFS said in an official order.

All divisional officers and assistant division officers have been directed to ensure the maintenance of the fire vehicles under their jurisdiction and carry out their inspections for the availability and operability of a maximum number of fire units and equipment, it said.

Advertisment

“Automobile workshop in-charge shall make arrangements of battery, repair and of fire units which include MCFR motorcycle with a backpack, Innova xylo, siren, warning lights and to make available maximum numbers of fire units,” the order said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police is also geared up for the festival.

"DCPs have taken meetings with SHOs of their area. No one will be allowed to breach law and order conditions. We will provide help when required," a senior police officer said. PTI BM NB