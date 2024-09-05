All democrats should join hands to make Democracy Day a success: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday urged all democrats to join hands to make the 'International Democracy Day' a success.

The CM chaired the organising committee meeting regarding the preliminary preparations for the D Day to be celebrated on September 15.

He instructed that Democracy Day should be celebrated in all districts and taluks.

The Chief Minister suggested that the Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with various departments, should celebrate International Democracy Day by teaching the preamble of the Constitution and forming a 2,500 km human chain from Anubhava Mantapa, Basava Kalyana, Bidar district to Chamarajnagar to create awareness about the Constitution and democracy.

He warned that powers wanting to undermine democracy are constantly trying to axe it and called upon all organisations, associations, and political parties to actively participate in this programme.

Siddaramaiah noted that we can survive only if democracy and the Constitution remains intact. Otherwise, the days without a Constitution will repeat, he warned.

"Ten lakh saplings will be planted as part of the programme, and the Chief Minister suggested appointing Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba as the brand ambassador. 25 lakh people are estimated to participate in the programme," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

He also released the logo and website of International Democracy Day and will inaugurate programme on the steps of the Vidhanasoudha at 9 am on September 15.

