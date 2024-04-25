All DMs to work as ex-officio deputy custodians of enemy property: Govt

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday said district magistrates in all states and Union territories will act as ex-officio deputy custodians of enemy property for the areas falling within the jurisdiction of their respective districts and discharge their duties under the Enemy Property Act.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry also said that sub-divisional magistrates or equivalent posts of the district will act as ex-officio assistant custodians of enemy property for the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the respective sub-division.

The tehsildar or equivalent posts held in respective tehsils in the states and Union territories will act as ex-officio inspectors of enemy property for their respective areas, it said.

The additional district magistrate (revenue), central district of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, will act as the ex-officio deputy custodian of enemy property for the areas falling within the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the notification added.

Deputy secretaries posted in the branch offices of the custodian of enemy property located in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Lucknow will act as ex-officio deputy custodians of enemy property for the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the respective offices.

"All the above officials shall act under the directions and superintendence of the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, while discharging their duties under the Enemy Property Act, 1968," the notification said.

Assets left behind by people who have taken up citizenship of Pakistan and China -- mostly between 1947 and 1962 -- are known as enemy property.

The government has vested these properties in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India, an office instituted under the central government.

The Enemy Property Act was enacted in 1968, three years after the India-Pakistan War of 1965, to regulate such properties and list the custodian's powers.

There are a total of 12,611 establishments called enemy property, roughly estimated to be worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, in the country. PTI ACB IJT IJT