All drains, parks and markets in Delhi will be thoroughly cleaned: Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Monday said that all drains, parks and markets in Delhi will be thoroughly cleaned with the civic body monitoring the entire process.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference here, Pathak said that cleaning Delhi ahead of G20 Summit was a challenge and that a detailed report on various wards is being prepared to understand which area needs more attention.

“Cleanliness survey of 48 cities was done and Delhi was in the 47th place. So cleaning Delhi was a challenge,” Pathak said.

The AAP leader said the MCD will follow a systematic approach to carry out the cleanliness drive.

“We will soon clean all drains and parks as well. Every alternate day parks will be cleaned. We will also focus on cleaning market areas,” Pathak said.

“We are doing a detailed study on the wards and preparing a report on which ward needs more attention,” he added. PTI ABU SKY SKY