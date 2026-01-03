All educational institutions in Odisha to Sing ‘Vande Mataram’ on National Youth Day

Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) All educational institutions across Odisha will observe a statewide programme of collective singing of Vande Maataram on January 12, coinciding with Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and the National Youth Day, according to an official statement on Saturday.

On the occasion, students will also recite the "Atmanirbhar Bharat Swadeshi Sankalp" and each institution will also nominate one student as an "Atmanirbhar Bharat Ambassador".

Various competitions will be organised for students and meritorious participants will be felicitated. Youth clubs across the state will also participate in the collective singing programme, according to a statement issued by the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department.

The department has asked all district collectors for smooth implementation of the programme. In order to make the singing smooth, a statewide Vande Mataram training programme is being organised.

The state has been divided into five zones—Jeypore, Berhampur, Balasore, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar—for conducting zonal-level training programmes.

Zonal training programmes were held at Berhampur, Balasore and Jeypore in December while the Sambalpur zonal training was completed on January 2. The Bhubaneswar zonal training concluded on Saturday, an official said.

Addressing the Bhubaneswar zonal-level training programme held at Utkal University today, Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that Vande Mataram became the voice of India’s freedom movement and continues to inspire national consciousness and patriotic fervour.

He said the song instills courage and strength among citizens. PTI AAM NN