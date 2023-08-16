All educational institutions in Shimla city to remain closed on Thursday: SDM

Shimla, Aug 16 (PTI) All educational institutions will remain closed in the Shimla Urban assembly segment on August 17 as several roads are blocked due to the recent heavy rainfall and frequent landslides, an official said on Wednesday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Shimla (Urban) Bhanu Gupta made the announcement here.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Education Abhishek Jain said all government and private education institutions were closed on Wednesday and SDMs were taking decisions on the closure of schools and colleges in their respective areas.

He said a "fake letter" claiming that all educational institutions would remain closed in the state on August 17 is going viral on social media and the cyber cell has been asked to investigate the matter and take strict action.