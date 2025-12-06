All efforts to be taken to complete Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill by 2026-end: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said all efforts will be taken to ensure completion of the grand memorial of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Indu Mill in Mumbai's Dadar area by December 6 next year.

He was speaking at a function at 'Chaityabhoomi' to mark the 69th Mahaparinirvan Day (death anniversary) of the chief architect of the Constitution.

"Construction work is on and all efforts will be taken to complete it by December 6 next year," the CM said.

The Maharashtra govt had in 2013 appointed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority as the Special Planning Authority (SPA) for the development of the memorial on a 4.84 hectare plot. Its 'bhoomi pujan' was held on October 11, 2015 at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The entire site is envisaged as a 'Shanti Sthala' comprising gardens depicting the spirt and personality of the legendary social reformer and jurist, with the highlight being a massive bronze cladded statue.

The memorial complex will have a 1000-seat auditorium, lecture halls, library, conference halls, meditation centre, 'Parikrama Path', administrative office, parking, among other facilities.

In May 2022, the state government set up a cabinet sub committee under the minister of social justice and special assistance for coordinating the work of the memorial.

The site is close to 'Chaityabhoomi', where lakhs of followers converge every year on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Ambedkar. He died on this day in 1956. PTI MR BNM