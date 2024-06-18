All eligible Odisha farmers to be covered under PM Kissan Samman Nidhi within 15 days: CM

Bargarh (Odisha), Jun 18 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Chanran Majhi Tuesday announced that all the left-out eligible farmers in Odisha will receive funds under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi within 15 days.

Majhi made this announcement while addressing his first public meeting after becoming the chief minister of Odisha on June 12.

“All eligible and left out farmers of the state will be included in the scheme in coming days,” Majhi said, claiming that, unlike the BJD regime, the BJP administration is farmer-friendly.

He said 31.62 lakh farmers of Odisha received Rs 632.48 crore assistance under the scheme till now. Of them, 1,29,357 farmers were from Bargarh district.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme launched in December 20018, income support of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to all farmer families across the country in three equal instalments every four months.

Majhi said that when 1,26,146 farmers of Bargarh had received the benefit under the scheme earlier, 1,29,357 peasants got it during the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Rs 20,000-crore 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi for more than 9.26 crore farmers across the country.

Around 40,000 more farmers will get the benefit in the next instalment, Majhi said.

He claimed that the farmers were suffering in Mandis during the BJD government, while the present BJP government will ensure that they get all facilities including Rs 3100 per quintal of paddy as MSP.

Majhi said the state’s BJP government, in the first cabinet meeting, has decided to procure paddy from farmers at Rs 3100 per quintal as promised in the election manifesto of the BJP.

The chief minister held a meeting attended by farmers of Bargarh and its adjoining districts such as Bolangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sonepur.

After his arrival at Bargarh, Majhi held a road show. This was Majhi’s first visit to any district outside Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Majhi said that now the people have a chief minister who is approachable to them.

“The people could hardly see the previous chief minister. Now, you have a chief minister who is available for the public service round the clock,” Majhi said.

Later Majhi listened to the grievances of the people at the local circuit house.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Manmohan Samal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing PM Kissan Nidhi Samman scheme benefits to 31.62 lakh people of the state He also urged the state government to include more framers from the state in the scheme.