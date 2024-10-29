All facilities ensured by Kerala govt for Sabarimala pilgrimage: Minister Vasavan

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Oct 29 (PTI) All facilities have been ensured by the Kerala government for devotees who will visit the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala here during the upcoming annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said on Tuesday.

His statement came following a review meeting held here to assess the final arrangements for the pilgrimage at the hill-top shrine.

The minister said the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) and National Highway departments have been directed to take precautions to ensure safety of pilgrims at the accident-prone areas enroute to the shrine.

He also said that all the departments have been asked to work together to ensure the pilgrimage is smooth and safe for devotees.

Vasavan said discussions will be held with the Health department to ensure medical facilities for pilgrims at the Konni medical college here.

Apart from that, services of 100 additional specialist doctors will be made available in and around the Sannidhanam.

The Local Self Government department has been asked to quickly provide funds to the local bodies so that they can make arrangements for the pilgrimage in a timely manner.

The police, Excise and Forest Departments have been directed to work together and form special squads to carry out joint inspections, he added.

The Food Safety Department has been instructed to conduct inspections, along with the Legal Metrology department, to ensure quality of food items sold at Sabarimala, Pampa and surrounding areas.

The Minister also noted that parking facilities have been increased at Nilakkal and more space will be provided at Erumeli.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, of public representatives and officials will be held to finalise the arrangements for the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran said his department has completed all the arrangements for the pilgrimage.

He also said that a special meeting will be held to assess the final preparations of the Forest Department in connection with the pilgrimage. PTI HMP HMP ROH