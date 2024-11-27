All-faith prayer to be held in MP capital on 40th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy

Bhopal, Nov 27 (PTI) An all-religion prayer will be held on December 3 in the Madhya Pradesh capital on the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

At least 3,787 people were killed, and over five lakh were affected after methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide factory in the old Bhopal area on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

December 3 this year marks the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

On this occasion, an all-religion prayer meeting has been organised at ‘Barkatullah Bhawan’ of Central Library, Bhopal from 10.30 am, the official said.

Advertisment

Governor Mangubhai Patel will attend the prayer meeting to pay tribute to the victims. Religious scriptures will also be recited on the occasion, he added. PTI MAS NR