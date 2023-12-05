All forces should come together in view of rising prices, unemployment: AAP

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday stressed the need for opposition parties to come together in the wake of rising unemployment and price rise, ahead of the December 6 meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders.

The Congress is going ahead with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) meeting convened by it on Wednesday to formulate a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but it will hold another round of parleys involving opposition leaders in the third week of December, sources said.

The move comes as some opposition leaders in the bloc, including TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said they would not be able to attend the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

At a press conference, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak was asked whether his party will participate in Wednesday's meeting.

"As far as I know, the meeting has been postponed. I don't have an update. But we have always felt that the way unemployment and price rise are increasing in the country, all forces should come together," he said in response to the query.

Asked whether all the parties need to come together after the assembly election results of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP defeated the Congress, Pathak said, "There are many things to ponder upon, and a need to remove shortcomings and communication should be strengthened. The party will share the outline of how these things will be done with you." The AAP leader also said the party will analyse its performance in the three states, look into the shortcomings and work on them.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was also in the poll fray in the three states but secured less than one per cent vote share.

In Chhattisgarh, it secured 0.93 per cent votes, even less than NOTA. It met the same fate in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, where its vote share stood at a dismal 0.38 per cent and 0.54 per cent, respectively. PTI SLB CK