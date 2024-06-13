All four gates of Puri Jagannath temple reopened for devotees

Bhubaneswar: All four gates of Jagannath Temple in Puri were reopened for devotees on Thursday morning in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his council of ministers.

The three gates of the 12th century shrine, which were closed since COVID-19 pandemic, were reopened after the 'Mangal Alati' ritual of Lord Jagannath.

The chief minister, his two deputies, ministers, several BJP MPs and party leaders visited the temple and offered prayers before Lord Jagannath. They also made a 'parikrama' around the temple complex.