All Goa govt offices to have sexual harassment committees in next 45 days: CM Sawant

Panaji, Nov 29 (PTI) All Goa government offices will have committees within the next one-and-a-half months to probe complaints of women employees under POSH [Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act], said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday.

Addressing an orientation programme on POSH in Margao, the CM said members of the committees, after their formation, should be educated about their roles. He also expressed surprise that some existing committees have male members.

Sawant said he has ordered the chief secretary to issue a circular directing all government offices and aided schools to form an internal committee on sexual harassment under POSH.

Private offices with more than ten staff members must also have an internal committee on sexual harassment, which, he said, is required to ensure a “safe environment” for working women “I was surprised that some of the existing internal committees have male staffers as their members. What will happen if the same male member is involved in sexual harassment,” he asked.

The CM said the committees should comprise members linked with designations instead of particular individuals so that if an official is transferred, the committees are not dissolved. “Another female official of the same rank can take over,” he said. PTI RPS NR