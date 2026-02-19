All govt, private cruises on Ganga in Varanasi fully complying with prescribed norms: UP minister

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh on Thursday hit out at the opposition in the state Legislative Council asserting that all government and private cruises operating on the Ganga river in Varanasi are being carried out in full compliance with prescribed norms.

Replying to a query raised by Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha, the minister said five government and two private cruises are currently operating in Varanasi. He further said that the operational standards for these cruises have been laid down by the Inland Waterways Authority of India and the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority, ensuring full compliance.

According to a press statement, Sinha had sought details on the number of government and private cruises operating in the district, the norms governing their operations and whether the information would be placed on the table of the House. Singh said the required details are available and there is no objection to sharing the information.

During the discussion, the opposition member also sought additional details about the status of the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority. The minister said a notification was issued on December 6, 2023 for the enactment of the legislation related to the authority, with the transport department designated as the nodal department. Further proceedings commenced from December 6, 2024, he added.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Singh said extensive information regarding the matter had already been published in newspapers and aired on news channels. "Had Ashutosh ji read a little, he would not have asked this question," he remarked, triggering heated exchanges in the House.

Targeting the opposition further, the minister cited tourism data to underline what he described as significant growth since 2017.

He said that over 5.44 lakh domestic and close to 3.34 lakh foreign tourists had visited Varanasi before 2017, whereas the current figure has risen to more than 17.27 crore. He attributed the surge to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that under their guidance, not only Varanasi but also spiritual and religious cities across the state are witnessing new dimensions of tourism development. PTI CDN KSS KSS