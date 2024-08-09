All govt schools in Sunam equipped with robotic labs: Punjab Minister Arora

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Friday said all government high schools and senior secondary schools in the Sunam Assembly segment have been equipped with robotic laboratories.

After inaugurating an advanced robotic laboratory at Government High School, Kheri, he said, "This initiative is a testament to our commitment to delivering quality scientific education and equipping our students with the skills they need to thrive in the modern world." Robotic laboratories have been provided to 11 schools under the second phase, whereas 18 schools have already been equipped with such labs under the first phase, said the state minister of employment generation, skill development and training.

Arora said these robotic laboratories have been designed to foster a collaborative learning environment, encouraging students to explore, experiment and develop creative solutions to real-world problems.

These labs are equipped with ultrasonic, touch, sound, air quality, light, temperature, soil, motion and alcohol sensors, among others.