All households in Sattari in Goa to hoist Ram flags on Jan 22: Minister Rane

Panaji, Jan 14 (PTI) All households in Sattari taluka in north Goa will hoist flags with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them on January 22 to mark the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said state minister and BJP leader Vishwajit Rane on Sunday.

Advertisment

Rane during the day distributed these flags in his Valpoi Assembly seat, which is part of Sattari taluka.

"All households in Sattari will host Jai Shri Ram flags on January 22 to mark the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Sattari will celebrate Diwali on January 22," he said.

Rane said out of respect for the flags he was walking barefoot to distribute them.

Rane's wife Deviya Rane is BJP MLA from Poreim, the other Assembly seat in Sattari taluka.

In the run up to the January 22 event, the state minister also took part in a cleanliness drive. A video showed him mopping the floor of a temple in his constituency. PTI RPS BNM BNM