All households, schools in Mizoram villages provided tap connections under JJM: Officials

Aizawl, Jan 20 (PTI) All households, schools and Anganwadi centres in Mizoram's rural areas have been provided with potable drinking water through Functional Household Tap Connections under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), officials said on Tuesday.

This was announced at the meeting of the State Water and Sanitation Mission Apex Committee, chaired by Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, to review the completed and on going projects being implemented across the state under the JJM scheme.

Officials said that about 852 projects are being implemented under the JJM, which have already covered all villages by providing tap connections to all households, school and rural Anganwadi centres.

The meeting deliberated the challenges faced in the implementation of the projects and their solutions, the officials said.

During the meeting, Meena emphasised the importance of coordinating with various departments to implement the projects. PTI CORR NN