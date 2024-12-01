All India DGP-IGP conference in Bhubaneswar concludes

Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 (PTI) The 59th all-India DGP-IGP conference, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, concluded here on Sunday amid tight security.

City Police Commissioner Suresh Devadatta Singh said, "Amid potential threats, foolproof security blanket was ensured during the event." While Shah inaugurated the conference at the Lok Seva Bhawan on November 29, Prime Minister Modi chaired the meetings on Saturday and Sunday.

After spending three days in the Odisha capital, both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister departed for Delhi from Biju Patnaik International Airport.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and DGPs of all the states and Union territories attended the conference.

Sources said that the conference deliberated on several security-related issues apart from chalking out roadmaps to counter existing and emerging national security challenges such as left-wing extremism, coastal security, narcotics, cybercrime and economic security.

The conference also discussed the implementation of the new criminal laws and initiatives and best practices in policing.

Odisha Police had made elaborate security arrangement amid threats from extremist groups. PTI AAM AAM ACD