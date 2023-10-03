All India Forward Bloc condemns NewsClick raids, says they are 'tantamount to intimidation'

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The All India Forward Bloc on Tuesday condemned the police raids on journalists linked to online news portal NewsClick, saying they are against all democratic norms and "tantamount to intimidation".

The government must realise that democracy can only be effective if dissent and criticism are taken into account, the Left party said in a statement.

Delhi Police's Special Cell searched 30 locations connected with online news portal NewsClick and its journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, were taken to the Lodhi Road Special Cell office for questioning. Sources said a list of 25 questions was posed to them.

"It is against the freedom of press guaranteed by our Constitution. The media, which is described as the fourth pillar of democracy, is a mirror held open to society. All those whose houses were raided are well-known media persons and writers of the society," the Forward Bloc said.

"They are doing their duties as media persons. They have every right to criticise the policies of the government as a citizen of this democratic country. The government must realise that democracy can only be effective if dissent and criticism are taken into account.

"Conducting raids at the homes and offices of the journalists who criticise the policies of the government is tantamount to intimidation. The All India Forward Bloc urges upon the authorities concerned to return the books, laptops, mobile phones, etc. seized by the police from the residences of the media activists immediately," it added.

Delhi Police sources said the raids are based on a case registered in August under the UAPA and sections 153A (promoting enmity between two groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI AO AO DIV DIV