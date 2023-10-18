All India Janambhumi Rath Yatra reaches Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) The All India Janambhumi Rath Yatra, which entered the Kashmir Valley for the first time, reached Srinagar on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Hanuman Rath yatra, under the supervision of Swami Govinand Saraswati Maharaja, passed through different states and entered the valley on October 12 at Durganag temple.

The yatra passed through Kheer Bhawani Mata Mandir at Tiker in Kupwara the next day and reached the frontier area of Teetwal on October 14.

The yatra reached Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Wednesday and would pay respect at Hanuman temple, and Zesta Devi temple, here as well as the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal.

Advertisment

Then it would proceed to Vaishno Devi, Katra in Jammu region of the UT.

Swami Govinand Saraswati Maharaja said the yatra aims to bring Bhakti awareness in the society and spread the message of Ramayana for bringing unity and glory to this ancient land as well as to invite people to Kishkindha.

“The aim is to make a temple in Hanuman Janambhumi at Kishkinde Karnataka like Ram temple at Ram Jhanambhoomi. We are here to invite the people of Kashmir to Kishkindha to support the construction of the temple,” he said. PTI SSB SSB NB NB