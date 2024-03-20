All India Kisan Congress hails party's 5 guarantees for farmers

New Delhi, Mar 20(PTI) The All India Kisan Congress on Wednesday lauded the party for giving five guarantees to the farmers in its election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that they will go a long way in ameliorating the plight of the farmers in the country.

Briefing reporters after the meeting of the national executive of the All India Kisan Congress, its chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that a unanimous resolution was passed in the executive meeting today thanking Congress president Mallkarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi for these guarantees.

Khaira said that the first guarantee of legal status to minimum support price (MSP) under the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations will fulfill the long pending demand of the farmers from across the country.

In order to address the loan waiver issue, he said, the party has announced a guarantee to create a permanent 'Agriculture Loan Waiver Commission' to waive off the loans of the farmers and determine the amount of the loan waiver. He said the commission will work out how to provide debt relief to the farmers.

The Kisan Congress chairman said the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Bima Yojana' has proved to be a "scam" in its current shape.

He said that the party has guaranteed payment directly into the bank account of the farmers within 30 days in case of crop loss by changing the insurance plan.

Khaira also said that there will be a guarantee to make a new import-export policy keeping the interest of the farmers on top, alleging that the current government is not in favour of the farmers who were put at a disadvantage due to the policies.

The fifth guarantee, he said, was about taking all the agriculture related equipments like tractors, farm machinery and inputs like seeds, fertilisers and insecticides out of the purview of the GST. PTI SKC SKC KSS KSS