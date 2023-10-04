All India Kisan Sabha condemns raids on news portal, arrest of editor-in-chief

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The All Indian Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Wednesday condemned the Delhi Police raids on journalists linked with news portal NewsClick and the arrest of its founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and head of human resources Amit Chakravarty.

The farmers' wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI) also alleged that the raids are "part of a larger design" of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to "eliminate all forms of dissent".

"The All India Kisan Sabha strongly condemns the fascistic assault on NewsClick and other independent media organisations who are critical of the Narendra Modi-led BJP regime," it said in a statement.

The AIKS said the onslaught against NewsClick reached a "new low" on Tuesday, when the Delhi Police's Special Cell raided the houses of several journalists and technicians and confiscated their electronic gadgets, including laptops and mobile phones.

"In a shocking move, Delhi Police sealed the office of NewsClick and arrested NewsClick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)," it said.

"This action comes after the Enforcement Directorate raid months earlier had not deterred NewsClick from reporting the truth. The present move to clamp down using UAPA is a sinister attempt to paint NewsClick as 'anti-national', working at the behest of China, to divert attention from the government's failures," it added.

The AIKS alleged that the "hounding" of the news portal is based on "false allegations", which is "part of a larger design by the Modi regime to eliminate all forms of dissent".

"It is a blatant attack on press freedom," it said.

It called upon farmers and all sections of working people to extend solidarity to journalists and media organisations.

"AIKS appeals to the Indian peasantry, which has the legendary history of defeating the Modi regime, to intensify their struggles and align with democratic forces to fight this undeclared emergency. AIKS reminds the Modi regime that attempts to stifle pro-farmer voices in the media will be resisted with all strength," it said.

The Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Chakravarty on Tuesday after searching more than 30 locations and questioning several journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA, following allegations that the portal received money for spreading pro-China propaganda.

Police have sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi, officials said, adding that 46 suspects were questioned and digital devices, including laptops and mobile phones, besides documents were taken away for examination.

They said 37 male suspects were questioned at the office of the Delhi Police's Special Cell, while nine female suspects were quizzed at their respective places of stay. PTI AO RC