All India Matua Sangha's Gosai Parishad plans 'one lakh voice' Harinam Sankirtan in January

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) The All India Matua Sangha's Gosai Parishad faction on Friday announced plans to hold a 'lakha kanthe' (one-lakh-voice) 'Harinam Sankirtan' in January to reiterate its demand for citizenship for Matua community members and to urge the Election Commission not to delete their names from voter rolls.

Gosai Parishad secretary Nantu Halder said the date would be finalised after consultations.

"We are planning a Harinam Sankirtan with one lakh voices. I will speak to Mamata Bala Didi (TMC MP) about the arrangements and announce the date soon," Halder told reporters.

The Gosai Parishad is backed by Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur.

The organisers want the event at the Brigade Parade Ground, citing the earlier gathering that saw a five-lakh-voice Gita recitation.

"If Gita Path with five lakh people can be held at Brigade, our Harinam Sankirtan should also get the same space," he said.

Halder said the programme would send a clear message to the Centre on pending citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Those who were given status under the CAA must receive full citizenship. This gathering will be our appeal and our message to Delhi," he said.

He added that the event would also highlight concerns over the deletion of Matua names from the electoral roll.

"We request the government and the Election Commission to ensure that Matua names are not removed from voter lists," he said.

Claiming the event would be apolitical, Halder said members of all faiths would be invited.

"Others organise Gita Path or Quran Sharif Path with political motives. Our Harinam Sankirtan will be completely non-political. Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, Muslims — everyone is welcome," he said.

He also denied any political backing.

"We are not sponsored by the BJP. There will be no role of BJP, TMC, CPI(M) or Congress in this programme," Halder said.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the development reflected the saffron party's influence on the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"This is the magic medicine of the BJP. The TMC, which was once completely inclined towards appeasing Muslims, is now organising Hindu events. This change has happened because of the BJP," Sinha said.

He also alleged that the TMC has been misleading the Matua community over the years. PTI BSM RG