All India Professionals' Congress launches membership drive

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The All India Professionals' Congress on Friday launched a membership drive after expanding its ambit for greater and broader involvement of professionals within the Congress.

Advertisment

The All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) is the professionals' body of the Congress.

Announcing the membership drive, new AIPC Chairman Praveen Chakravarty said a lot of professionals from varied fields and professions have become involved with the party following an invitation from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A number of professionals took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he pointed out.

Advertisment

As the second phase of the yatra is being planned, more and more professionals are coming forward, Chakravarty said.

He identified six broad domains under which professionals can join the party. These are business; arts and culture, including movies; academia and civil society; sports; gig economy and workers; and self-employed professionals such as lawyers, doctors, chartered accountants and architects, among others.

The AIPC chairman, who was accompanied by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, also referred to Gandhi's appeal to professionals to join the struggle to reclaim the original idea of India.

Advertisment

He said the appeal found great resonance and response among the professionals who joined the party.

"Professionals played a pivotal role in India's fight for independence. It is time again for professionals to step up and contribute actively for a progressive and prosperous India," Gandhi said in a tweet as he appealed to the professionals to join the AIPC.

Three leading professionals in their respective fields -- CK Kumaravel, Arjun Gupta and Sangam Tripathi -- joined the AIPC on the occasion. PTI SKC SZM