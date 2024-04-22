All India Railway Men's Federation to celebrate 4-day long centenary convention from April 23

New Delhi, April 22 (PTI) All India Railway Men's Federation, one of the largest trade unions of railway employees, will hold a 4-day long centenary convention from April 23.

The federation was established on April 24, 1924.

Shiva Gopal Mishra, General Secretary, All India Railway Men's Federation (AIRF), while speaking to media persons on Monday, congratulated all the AIRF members on the occasion of its 100 year completion.

Expressing his gratitude to all the previous officer bearers of the federation, Mishra said that their sacrifices and contributions for railway employees worked as a strength for AIRF.

“It is a very proud and historic moment for all of us that we are witnessing the 'Centenary Conference' of AIRF as it is a very rare opportunity for any organisation,” Mishra said.

“We have planned many activities to make the Centenary Convention historic and successful. We will hold the National Women and Youth Conference, a 'Centenary Convention' rally of AIRF, a conference of All India Railway Pensioners welfare Federation among others,” he added.

The AIRF present leadership has decided to honour those railway employees, who were the pioneers of the historic strikes of Indian Railways in the years 1960, 1968 and 1974.

The AIRF has invited over twenty thousand railway employees from all over the country along with railway officials and international leaders from different railway sectors at Karnail Singh Railway Stadium on April 24 for a grand celebration.

Jaya Verma Sinha, the first woman chairperson of the Railway Board, will be the chief guest of the event.

“To participate in the celebrations, about 20,000 railway employees have started coming from all over India through special and reserved trains. There is a great enthusiasm among railway employees on the completion of AIRF’s 100 years,” Mishra said. PTI JP JP NB NB