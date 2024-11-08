All India Sant Samiti demands ban on 'spit policy gang' products at Kumbh Mela

Varanasi, Nov 8 (PTI) Citing concerns for the "safety" of the Hindu community and the "sanctity' of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, the All India Sant Samiti has declared that no products associated with what they call the "spit policy gang" should be allowed for sale at the festival.

"Under no circumstances will we compromise on this issue," said All India Sant Samiti general secretary Jitendranand Saraswati.

He addressed recent calls from some secular politicians to permit Muslim vendors to set up stalls at the Kumbh, saying, "The Kumbh is the world's oldest and most revered event of cleanliness. In the harsh winter, devotees observe rigorous rituals, including daily baths, and we cannot trust the spit policy gang in such a sacred environment." Saraswati emphasised that the Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, is not a venue to accommodate anyone under the guise of livelihood.

"The Samiti firmly believes that no new vendors should be allowed within a 50-kilometre radius of the Kumbh area," he stated, adding that the committee also opposes any vendor selling halal-certified goods, regardless of their religion.

The Samiti has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that the arrangements for the Kumbh align with Vedic traditions.

"The sanctity and purity of the Kumbh must reflect our scriptures. We demand that no products associated with the spit policy gang are sold at the festival to protect the dignity of Hindu society and the sacredness of the Kumbh," Saraswati said. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS