All India secretaries conference on water vision to be held in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) An all India secretaries conference on the country's water vision will be held on Monday and Tuesday in Tamil Nadu, according to an official statement.

The conference aims to ideate, share best practices and review the progress made on the recommendations, emphasizing the need for integrated and interdisciplinary approaches to water-related issues.

The conference serves as a follow-up to the "1st All India Annual State Ministers Conference on Water", which took place on January 5 and 6 last year in Bhopal during which 22 recommendations were formulated by the Centre and the states, setting the stage for a collaborative effort to address water-related challenges comprehensively, a statement by the Jal Shakti Ministry said. The scheduled sessions during the two-day conference next week will center around five key themes: Water Governance and Water Quality, Climate Resilience and River Health, Water Use Efficiency, Water Storage, and Jan Bhagidari.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister for Water Resource, Tamil Nadu government, Durai Murugan, will be in attendance.

The event will witness the release of a film by the Ministry of Jal Shakti titled 'For a Water Secure Future' and a book titled 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain – A Journey'.

The participants in the conference will include the secretaries of central ministries, additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries of Water Resources, PHED & Irrigation departments from various states, senior-most secretaries of the states, representatives of bilateral partners/multilateral organisations/NGOs and media partners. PTI UZM AS AS