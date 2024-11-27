All India Students' Conference against NEP 2020 begins in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A three-day All India Students' Conference opposing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 began on Wednesday at Talkatora Indoor Stadium here.

Advertisment

Organised by the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), the event brings together students, academicians, and activists to discuss the challenges posed by the NEP. The dias of the open session was dedicated to Birsa Munda in honour of his legacy.

The inaugural session featured several prominent speakers, including Chaman Lal, Advisor to the Bhagat Singh Archives and Resource Centre, who criticised NEP 2020 for accelerating the privatisation and commercialisation of education.

He expressed concerns over the policy’s impact on character-building and the cultural legacy of the Indian freedom struggle.

Advertisment

Former AIDSO president Arun Kumar Singh highlighted the history of the student movement and said, "The overwhelming response to the conference reflected public dissatisfaction with the deteriorating education system".

Messages from eminent historians Irfan Habib and Romila Thapar were also shared during the session.

Representatives from various left and democratic student organisations, including AISA, AISF, AISB, PSU, and AIDSO, addressed a subsequent session.

Advertisment

The evening featured cultural performances from across India, inaugurated by Gauhar Raza, poet and former CSIR chief scientist. It also featured inauguration of several exhibitions.

The conference will continue till Friday with sessions featuring international delegates, an academic seminar, and a delegate meeting. The participants have called for a united mass movement against NEP 2020. PTI SJJ HIG HIG