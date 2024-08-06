All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council welcomes decision to amend Waqf boards

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council on Tuesday welcomed the government's decision to amend the law governing Waqf boards, saying it was long due.

The government is all set to bring a bill in Parliament to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf boards to ensure more accountability and transparency in their functioning and mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies, according to sources.

All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) chairman Hazrot Syed Naseruddin Chishty demanded a separate Dargah Board under the amendments.

"In the present Waqf Act, there is no mention of dargahs at all. The Waqf Boards do not recognise the traditions of the dargah as many of our traditions are not there in sharia, so we demand a separate Dargah Board," he said at a press conference.

Chishty alleged the Waqf Boards work in a "dictatorial manner" in their present form and have no transparency at all.

"We are hopeful that the draft Waqf Amendment Bill will be comprehensive and serve the interests of all stakeholders. Following a thorough examination of the draft, we intend to submit our recommendations and proposal," he added.

The AISSC representatives, including the chairman met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, earlier on Monday and presented their concerns.

"We were given assurance by the NSA and the Minority Affairs Minister that all the stakeholders will be consulted and the amendments will be in the interest of the Muslims," Chishty said.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju said the AISSC delegation discussed a range of important issues concerning the Muslim community and added that it was a "fruitful" and "forward looking" discussion.

"Last evening a delegation of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) comprising of the most revered & prominent Sajjadanashins from various Dargahs across India met me under the leadership of Shri Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman & Successor of the Present Spiritual Head of Ajmer Dargah to discuss a range of important issues concerning the Muslim community. It was a fruitful & forward looking discussion. They lauded & praised the efforts of PM Shri @narendramodi ji towards the welfare of the entire community and minorities in general. They also committed themselves towards the Sankalp of Viksit Bharat 2047. Shri Shehzad Poonawalla, national spokesperson of BJP, was also present," he said in a post on X. PTI MHS AS AS