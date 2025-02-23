All Indian languages are national, states should promote their languages: RSS functionary Arun Kumar

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) All Indian languages are national, senior RSS functionary Arun Kumar said as he stressed that every state should promote its language and conduct all official business in it.

Replying to a question at ABP Network's Ideas of India Summit 2025 on Saturday, the RSS joint general secretary said that no language in India is a regional language.

“Every language is a national language,” he said, adding “It is unfortunate when a controversy erupts on (the issue of) language.” Kumar said that every state should develop its language and all official business should be conducted in the language of the respective states.

The senior RSS functionary's comments came against the backdrop of the Tamil Nadu chief minister's opposition to the National Education Policy, which he has dubbed an attempt to impose Hindi.

"We have an administrative setup and we need a common national language. At one point, it was Sanskrit but it is not possible today. So what can it be (the common language) now, It could be Hindi. There has to be one common language,” Kumar said.

"If you don't want Hindi then you need to have one or other language as the common national language. If it is English then it cannot be a common national language. It will be a common foreign language," he added.

Quoting second RSS chief M S Golwalkar, Kumar said if English is made a common national language, then the existence of languages of the states will be in danger.

"Gradually, the Hindi language may emerge as a common language. This should be allowed to happen as a natural process. If you force it, there will be a reaction. There is no need to worry about those who sometimes oppose it (Hindi) for selfish purposes," he said.

"In Tamil Nadu, where it (Hindi) is opposed, lakhs of people do certificate courses in Hindi. So there is no need to worry on that front," he added.

Speaking at the summit, Kumar said it was wrong to draw parallels between what happened to Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh, and the treatment of minorities in "broad-minded" India.

Responding to a question on whether minorities in the world are in danger, Kumar replied in the negative in the Indian context.

"There was a lot of displacement over what happened in Pakistan and Bangladesh. In 1947, Hindus made up 32 per cent of Bangladesh's population, today, that number has declined to 8 per cent. In contrast, India had 8-9 per cent minorities in 1947 and today they constitute 14-15 per cent.

"So how can you compare (it with India)? What was the number of minorities in Pakistan when it was formed?" he asked.

Kumar said whatever happened to Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan (won't happen in India) because India believes that every way to profess faith is right.

He said, unfortunately, some people construe India's broad-mindedness as its weakness.

"We do face issues over it and we will address them satisfactorily within our Constitution. You cannot compare what happened with Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists in Pakistan and Bangladesh with others (minorities) in India. The comparison between the two is wrong," he said. PTI PR/PK NSK