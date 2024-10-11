All is well, had another event to attend: Ajit Pawar on leaving cabinet meet early

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday sought to scotch speculations over his leaving the state cabinet meeting early, and said that all is well within the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and his NCP.

“I had to leave early to attend a scheduled programme at Ahmedpur in Marathwada region,” Pawar told reporters in Mumbai. “All the cabinet decisions taken yesterday have my approval,” he added.

Pawar's brief attendance at a crucial cabinet meeting in Mumbai Thursday had raised eyebrows, particularly as numerous financially significant decisions were taken in his absence.

Thirty-eight decisions-many of them having major financial implications- were taken in the two and a half hours that the meeting continued after he left.

“All is well and speculation about any dispute in the state cabinet meeting is baseless,” Pawar said.

The state cabinet can overrule objections of any department, Pawar said, when asked about the negative remarks by the finance department headed by him on populist schemes announced by the state government ahead of the assembly elections, likely to be announced in less than a week. PTI MR VT VT