All local bodies must have dashboards for resolution of minor disputes at ward level: Shinde

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday sought information about Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's dashboards for resolution of minor public complaints and also directed that the mechanism be adopted by other local bodies in the state.

He was speaking after inaugurating a court complex in Ambernath in Thane district in the presence of Bombay High Court Justice Girish Kulkarni.

After coming to know that Justice Kulkarni had directed the BMC to come up with such dashboards, Shinde, during the event, called up the metropolis' civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, who told the deputy CM the mechanism was ready and was awaiting judicial approval.

The dashboard initiative has been designed to resolve minor complaints at the municipal ward level itself so that citizens get "justice on the spot", Shinde said.

He also asked the additional chief secretary of the Urban Development (UD) development to ensure similar dashboards come up in all municipal corporations and councils in Maharashtra.

Emphasising the need for "justice at your doorstep", Shinde said courts should reach citizens instead of the other way round.

The new court complex in Ambernath was a "nyaya mandir" as important as a "Shiv mandir", the Deputy CM said in his address.

Shinde also said new court complexes will be built in Kalyan to replace the old judicial structures with the help of UDD and MMRDA.

"In the past two-and-half years, 32 new courts have been established, including 14 district and additional sessions courts. The government has also approved an additional 2,863 judicial officer posts and 11,000 associated posts," he said.

The government's policy is to provide the judiciary with whatever it needs, particularly in the areas of digitalization, IT, and AI, for which sufficient funds have been allocated, Shinde added. PTI COR BNM