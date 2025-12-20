All measures in place to tackle heavy snowfall, says J-K CM

Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said all arrangements are in place to tackle heavy snowfall in the Union Territory and expressed hope that precipitation would help mitigate air pollution and boost winter tourism.

The Met office has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Abdullah, who chaired a review meeting on winter preparedness in the Jammu region and Kashmir Valley, later told reporters, "I took a review of both the divisions, especially areas where it is expected to snow -- all the districts in the Valley and the higher reaches of Jammu. The administration has finalised all preparations, but whether it would suffice would be known only on Sunday, when it begins to snow." Although hardships may arise, he said, the UT was eagerly awaiting snowfall as the region has witnessed a prolonged dry spell.

"Even if we face some hardships due to the snow, I don't think anyone should complain because we have been eagerly awaiting it. The snowfall will clear the air, mitigate pollution and kick off the winter tourism season," he said.

The meeting focused on the preparedness of departments across both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions and fine-tuning response mechanisms to ensure minimal disruption to public life.

Abdullah said plans in both the divisions are largely on track but the real test lies in their effective implementation on ground.

He noted that while precipitation is expected this weekend, it may not be as widespread as later in the season, providing the administration with a valuable opportunity to refine and strengthen preparedness plans.

Highlighting the government's core responsibilities, Abdullah said the administration would primarily be judged on three critical parameters: timely road clearance, uninterrupted electricity supply and availability of drinking water.

"Roads, electricity and water are the ABC of our winter response. Everything else flows from them. People's access to hospitals, mobility and daily life depend on how efficiently we manage these," he underlined, directing all departments to accord top priority to these sectors once the snowfall begins.

Stressing the need for a pre-emptive approach rather than a purely reactive one, he instructed the departments to ensure advance deployment of manpower and machinery wherever required.

Reviewing the power sector, Abdullah directed strict monitoring of the availability of transformer oil.

Noting that supplies have been increased this year, he cautioned that any reported shortage would likely be due to pilferage, which needs to be curbed.

He also reviewed the issue of distribution transformer buffer stock, stressing that its utility depends on timely mobility.

Taking note of the concerns raised by deputy commissioners of Baramulla and Bandipora about the shortage of vehicles, the chief minister directed the departments to hire vehicles in the short term, wherever necessary, to replace damaged transformers.

"The vehicle that goes to remove a damaged distribution transformer must also carry the replacement. The idea of buffer stock is to minimise downtime. Replace, repair and rotate. Don't move the equipment back and forth unnecessarily," he said.

On healthcare preparedness, Abdullah acknowledged the limited availability of 4x4 ambulances but emphasised optimal utilisation of existing resources.

"Not every area needs a 4x4 ambulance. In some places, ambulances fitted with proper chains are sufficient. The health department, in coordination with the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, must ensure that 4x4 ambulances are deployed strictly where they are most needed," he said.

Reviewing urban preparedness, particularly in Srinagar, the chief minister laid emphasis on de-watering arrangements. He directed advance placement of mobile de-watering pumps in known vulnerable areas prone to waterlogging.

"There are spots we know will face waterlogging within an hour of rainfall, such as parts of the Airport Road and now even Maulana Azad Road. Since we are not expecting heavy snow in Srinagar, the municipal corporation must ensure effective management of waterlogging," he said.

Abdullah also raised concerns about passenger facilities at the Srinagar airport during weather-related flight disruptions, especially as the bad weather coincides with the onset of the tourist season.

He directed the divisional and deputy commissioners to coordinate with airport authorities to ensure better management of basic amenities, particularly sanitation within the terminal.

"We may not control flight disruptions, but we can certainly ensure that the condition of washrooms and overall cleanliness remains manageable when passengers accumulate. This is the least we can do," he said, asking airport management to augment manpower during such situations.

On helicopter services for remote and snowbound areas, the chief minister expressed optimism about early operationalisation of helicopter services for areas such as Kupwara and Bandipora.

He noted that snow preparedness is largely in place in Jammu division but cautioned about the vulnerability of roads that were only temporarily restored after heavy rains in September and October.

He stressed the need for heightened vigilance to prevent landslides and ensure swift restoration and establishment of alternate routes in case of damage.

"This is particularly important on NH-44, especially between Nashri and Udhampur, where we faced significant disruption earlier. Any heavy rain should not result in prolonged downtime on the national highway," he said.

Abdullah expressed confidence that 24x7 control rooms are operational and capable of handling emergencies. He added that lessons learned from the upcoming weather spell would be incorporated into future preparedness plans to further strengthen the administration's response.