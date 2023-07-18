All Mumbai hospitals asked to undergo fire audit: minister

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) All the hospitals in Mumbai have been asked to undergo a fire safety audit, Maharashtra industries minister Uday Samant told the legislative assembly here on Tuesday.

Responding to a question by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu, Samant said, “Some hospitals have already completed fire audit. The rest have been asked to complete it within 90 days.” The authorities found lacunae in some hospitals, he said.

"These hospitals have made necessary changes and their audit is also getting completed,” he said. PTI ND KRK