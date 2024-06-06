All necessary assistance being provided to Haj pilgrims: Indian Haj Pilgrims Office

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Amid an allegation of mismanagement related to some Indian Haj pilgrims, Indian Haj Pilgrims Office on Thursday said officials of the Indian Haj Mission are coordinating with Saudi Arabian authorities, and providing all necessary assistance to them.

The allegation was levelled by a person on X.

"Officials of the Indian Haj Mission are coordinating with concerned Saudi authorities, who are investigating this matter. All necessary assistance is also being provided to the Indian Haj pilgrims," Indian Haj Pilgrims Office posted on X.

The Indian Haj Mission works to support, serve Indian Haj pilgrims and the Indian community. It is the biggest operation of its kind handled by the Government of India outside the Indian borders, according to its X handle. PTI KND KND MNK MNK