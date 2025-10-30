All orders of tehsildars on farm-access road disputes must be implemented in 7 days: Bawankule

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said all orders passed by tehsildars in disputes related to farms and access roads must be implemented within seven days.

A government circular (GR) issued after Bawankule's orders said revenue officials must ensure physical execution of such orders within a week and record evidence through spot inspection report and geo-tagged photos.

The measure aims to ensure citizens and farmers receive actual access to roads as ordered by competent authorities, rather than only on paper, it added.

The decision follows recommendations made by a study committee under the chairmanship of the Pune divisional commissioner as per Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's suggestion to simplify citizens' lives.

The committee found that while officers issued directions to clear or open access roads under Mamlatdar Courts Act 1906 and Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1966, there was no mechanism to confirm their execution, it said.

The circular further said no case should be marked as closed unless the order has been fully implemented and verified with supporting documents and photographs.

Officials are required to complete this verification within seven days of issuing the final order, it added.

The revenue department has also made it mandatory to include the site inspection report and geo-tagged photographs in the official case file.

"The decision was taken in the interest of farmers to ensure complete resolution of complaints and accountability of officials. District collectors, sub-divisional officers and tehsildars have been directed to issue immediate instructions to subordinate staff and monitor timely implementation," Bawankule said.

The new system is expected to bring relief to thousands of citizens facing long-pending disputes over access roads. PTI ND BNM