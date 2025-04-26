All Pakistani nationals have left Bihar ahead of the April 27 deadline

Patna, Apr 26 (PTI) The Bihar government on Saturday said that all Pakistani nationals, who had been in the state in the recent past, have left well ahead of the April 27 deadline.

A total of 19 Pakistani nationals, who came to different districts of Bihar on visit visas and tourist visas left the state either on April 25 or before that, as per data provided by the state government. The details pertain to those Pakistani nationals who visited the state after January 2025 on different visas.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary told PTI, "Districts have reported that no more Pakistani nationals are left in the state who are yet to return. Only those Pakistani nationals who are on medical visas and long-term visas (LTVs) are currently staying in the state. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29." While three Pakistani nationals who had come to Siwan district on visit visa left the state on April 25, another Pakistani national who had come to visit Patna on the same visit visa already left the state on April 21.

Prior to this, five Pakistani nationals who had come to visit Darbhanga on visit visa left the state on April 20. Similarly, five Pakistani nationals who visited Saran district on visit visas left the state on March 24.

Another Pakistani national, who visited Begusarai on a visit visa, left Bihar on March 15. Four more Pakistani nationals who had visited Muzaffarpur and Jamui districts (two in each district) on visit visas and tourist visas, left the state on February 28 and February 24 respectively, as per the details.

The Bihar government on Friday directed the officials concerned to ensure that no Pakistani citizen stays in India beyond the deadline set by the Centre.

"In continuation of the decisions taken by the Central government to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, all concerned officials of the districts, including District Magistrates/SSPs/SPs are directed to by the state Home department to ensure that Centre's decision is effectively enforced," said a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department (IPRD) of the state government on Friday.

As per the Centre's decision, all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29, it said.

Meanwhile, Patna Police issued a statement on Friday claiming, "All Pakistani nationals who are staying in Patna are women. While 24 women Pakistani nationals are staying on LTVs, three have surrendered their passports to take Indian citizenship. One Pakistani woman has been booked by Patna Police against whom trial is on here." PTI PKD RG