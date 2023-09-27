All parties should unite to ensure water for Marathwada: Nilangekar

Latur, Sep 27 (PTI) BJP MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar has said that parties should keep politics aside and come together to secure water for the Marathwada region in Maharashtra.

He was speaking at an event here on Tuesday after a water literacy rally.

“MLAs and MLCs of all parties in Marathwada need to be united on the water issue. We have to have to come up with a separate plan,” he said.

Recently, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed hope that the Centre would extend financial help for the water grid project in the arid Marathwada region. PTI COR NR