All parties unanimous on 27 pc OBC quota in MP, says CM; Cong terms consensus big victory for party

Bhopal, Aug 28 (PTI) All political parties in Madhya Pradesh are unanimous on giving 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

The consensus emerged during an all-party chaired by him, Yadav told reporters.

Addressing a press conference later, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said consensus reached on OBC reservation was a big victory for the Congress.

Earlier, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh crossed swords on many occasions over the issue of 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, following which the matter reached the Supreme Court where it is pending.

The CM on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting at his official residence on the issue of OBC reservation.

"We all feel OBCs should get 27 per cent reservation in Madhya Pradesh. All parties have expressed unanimity on this," Yadav told reporters after the meeting.

"In the all-party meeting, it has been resolved unanimously that the legislature, the executive and the judiciary will make joint efforts to implement OBC reservation," he added.

The matter was pending in the Supreme Court and it will be heard daily from September 22, the CM said, adding that different lawyers (of various parties) were arguing the matter in the court.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) participated in the meeting, he said.

The parties decided in the meeting that before September 10, all the lawyers (of different parties) will sit together and chalk out a common strategy, Yadav said.

All the parties are unanimous on this issue and want the decision to come soon in the case pending in the Supreme Court regarding OBC reservation, the CM said.

"Our wish is that all the lawyers should discuss among themselves and make a strategy and put forward the state's side strongly," he said.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Singhar said, "The consensus reached on OBC reservation is a big victory for the Congress. After the continuous demand and struggle of the Congress, today the BJP government has agreed on the issue of OBC reservation." "The Congress government had laid a strong foundation for 27 per cent OBC reservation six years ago. The Kamal Nath government had already proved its commitment by bringing an ordinance and passing a law on OBC reservation. Congress is still firm on the same resolution," Singhar added.

In the meeting held during the day, Singhar said it was agreed that lawyers of Congress and BJP will sit together and remove legal hurdles.

He, however, alleged there is a difference between the government's actions and words.

"It (BJP government) wants to take credit for the hard work of Congress. When it comes to the interest of society, there should be no politics and the path of reservation should be cleared as soon as possible," Singhar opined.

The LoP said CM Yadav mentioned many complexities in the meeting, while Congress leaders gave concrete suggestions, including bringing the matter to the assembly and sending a proposal to the Lok Sabha.

"Better late than never. The government accepted its mistake and tried to rectify it. The BJP was trying to stall the matter for six years. The Congress has fought this battle and this is our victory," he added.

Yadav last month blamed the Congress for legal complications stalling the implementation of such quota, whereas the Opposition party said it would protest in Bundelkhand region on the issue.

Around 49 per cent of MP’s population comprises OBCs, with all BJP chief ministers since 2003 being from the category. The ruling party had earlier also accused the Congress of not giving OBCs their due when it came to appointments to the top post in the state.

CM Yadav last month said the BJP government was committed to giving 27 per cent quota to OBCs, whereas the Congress had announced such a move without proper groundwork or data, which led to legal complications.

The Congress, during its long rule, never made an OBC the chief minister of the state, he pointed out.

In 2019, the then Congress-led government decided to increase the OBC quota in the state from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in government jobs and education, but the matter is now pending before the Supreme Court. PTI MAS GK BNM