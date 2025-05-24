All-party delegations will project India's resolute approach to combating terrorism: MoS in MEA

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The all-party delegations sent to different parts of the world will "project India's national consensus" and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita said on Saturday.

At a 'Meet the Press' in New Delhi, Margherita also recalled that he was in New Zealand on an official visit on May 7, the day Operation Sindoor was launched, and said that he had felt an "immense sense of pride" after hearing about it.

"Like the 1.4 billion people, I was also very proud. Today, also, the way I was there in New Zealand... I salute the Indian Army for the success in demolishing the bases of terrorists. I salute the integrity and solidarity of 1.4 billion people and I salute the leadership of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decisive step," he told reporters.

During the press interaction, Margherita fielded a broad range of questions from issues of the northeast and its development, his roots in Assam and his views on Assam politics, and said the northeast region as the "Astalakshmi" is also making contributions towards making a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

On a query on the all-party delegation that India has sent to different countries, he said, "We have sent seven delegations team to partner nations, including the member of the (UN) Security Council. And the mandate is clear..., character of Pakistan has already (been) exposed. And the all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations." As part of India's diplomatic outreach, seven multi-party delegations will eventually travel to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 under Operation Sindoor following which Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. PTI KND AS AS