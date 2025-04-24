All-party meet a 'selective PR exercise' by govt: CPI(ML) Liberation

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Thursday called the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack a "selective PR exercise", and slammed the government for keeping smaller parties away.

The Centre will brief leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam massacre and hear their views at the meeting to be held on Thursday evening.

In a statement, Bhattacharya said keeping out parties like the National Conference, which is in power in Jammu and Kashmir, and CPI(ML) Liberation shows the government's lack of seriousness over the issue.

"Instead of holding a genuine all-party meeting for a collective consultation in the wake of a major terrorist attack and security failure, the government appears interested in only a selective PR exercise," Bhattacharya said.

"In 1984 even the BJP had only two MPs," he said, adding that keeping small parties, including the National Conference and the CPI(ML), out of a crucial all-party meeting apparently because of their limited parliamentary strength, only shows the Modi government's lack of seriousness and readiness to listen to voices from the ground.