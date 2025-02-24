All-party meet convened on Feb 27 for smooth budget session: J-K Speaker Rather

Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Monday said he has convened an all-party meeting on February 27 to ensure a smooth budget session starting on March 3.

He also countered PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who had accused him of imposing “martial law” by warning the legislators against unwarranted publicity to the notices for questions, bills, resolutions and other similar matters connected with the business of the House.

“All necessary arrangements are in place for the upcoming budget session. I have had a meeting with the officers of various departments overseeing security and other arrangements this morning,” Rather told reporters here.

The speaker said he had convened a meeting of the members on February 27 ahead of the start of the budget session to discuss important issues for smooth running of the House.

“People have high hopes with their legislators. They should give preference to the issues of the public and also perform their duty responsibly,” he said.

On Mehbooba Mufti’s criticism, Rather said he had made a simple statement based on the rules which makes it clear that all notices with regard to questions, resolution, adjournment motions or bills should not be given publicity unless approved by the speaker and tabled in the House.

“I respectfully say that she has not been properly advised on the issue. She should examine the rules on her own and she will herself get all the answers,” he said.

The PDP chief on Sunday accused Rather of imposing a form of "martial law" while occupying a constitutional position.

“We also want publicity of questions, resolutions, and bills but only after these are tabled in the House and not before that because it is not provided or permitted by the rules. I conveyed my displeasure on the subject in a proper way otherwise I would have proceeded against the members, knowing that they have been elected for the first time,” the speaker said.

Referring to rule 368 of the procedure and conduct of business in J&K Assembly and 334A of the procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha, he said the guidelines are clear and the members should study these rules to avoid such mistakes in future.

“If any member insists, then I have no option but to take action against that person as per the rules. Similarly, if anyone instigates any member (to violate the rules), action will be taken against that person as well,” the speaker warned.

Rather said a three-day orientation program was held here last month to make the newly elected members understand the rules and procedures of the House to ensure their active participation.