All-party meet in Haryana firms up plans to mark 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) An all-party meeting was held here on Monday evening to plan a grand celebration to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, from November 1 to 25, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli and Congress state president Rao Narender Singh were present at the meeting, it said.

The statement said that Bahujan Samaj Party leader Krishna Jamalpur, Indian National Lok Dal representative Gurvinder Dhamija, Jannayak Janta Party state president Braj Sharma, and Aam Aadmi Party state president Sushil Gupta also attended the meeting, along with other leaders.

All leaders paid tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur, recalling his supreme sacrifice for the protection of faith, human rights, and religious freedom.

During the meeting, it was suggested that various cultural and religious programmes be included in the celebrations and that all events be held in a dignified and respectful manner.

A unanimous resolution was adopted pledging that the 350th ‘Shahidi Diwas’ of Guru Tegh Bahadur would be observed with full dignity and that all parties would extend their support to the commemorative events.

Four major yatras will be organised across the state as part of the celebrations, beginning November 8 from Rori in Sirsa, the statement added.

Leaders suggested that these yatras should pass through all places sanctified by the visits of the “Guru Sahiban” and that the participation of prominent citizens should be encouraged.

It was also decided that 350 girls would perform ‘Guru Kirtan’ at the main commemorative event, symbolising the 350 years of the Guru’s sacrifice, it said.

It added that Guru Tegh Bahadur shares a deep connection with Haryana, having travelled through the region to spread the message of truth, tolerance, and fearlessness. The gurdwaras across the state stand as reminders of his teachings and blessings.

All parties resolved to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with reverence and dignity, remembering his sacrifice for humanity.

The state is observing the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with devotion and reverence, with various programmes being organised from November 1 to 25. PTI SUN OZ OZ