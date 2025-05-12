All party meet, Parliament should have been called before 'ceasefire': Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Centre should have called for an all party meeting and convened a Parliament session before reaching an understanding with Pakistan to stop all military action.

He said the entire credit for the operations against the terrorists and its handlers should go to the armed forces, and that no one should claim credit for it politically.

"Ceasefire has been declared and both countries have come to an understanding on this. Director General of Military Operation (DGMO) of both countries are meeting, let's see what is decided there," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "In my opinion they (central government) should have called for an all party meeting before the ceasefire. Also, the Parliament should have been called, because it is a very serious matter."

On many invoking late PM Indira Gandhi, aimed at drawing parallels between her leadership during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and the ongoing India-Pakistan situation, he said, "It has been many years, about 54 years since 1971, I don't want to speak about it now. Ceasefire has been announced, DGMOs are speaking, let's see."

To a question whether all Pakistani nationals in the state have left the country, Siddaramaiah said that only three children were there in Mysuru and that the remaining all have gone.

The three children were aged below six years. Their parents -- mother was Indian, and father Pakistani.

"The three children had gone to the border and as no one came to take them there, they have returned," he said. They were with their mother now.