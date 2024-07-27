All-party meeting backs Kerala govt's ambitious 'zero-waste state by 2025' project

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 27 (PTI) The all-party meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended full support to the Left government's proposed extensive public campaign for a garbage-free state by March 30, 2025.

The clean Kerala public campaign is scheduled to begin on October 2, 2024 and conclude by March 30, 2025, on International Zero-Waste Day.

The Chief Minister said the campaign will be initiated by inaugurating the models created at the state, district and regional levels in waste management activities.

"The goal is to declare Kerala, a completely clean state by March 30, 2025," Vijayan said.

In a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Vijayan said neighbourhoods, villages, cities, government and private sector offices, schools, colleges and tourist spots should become greener.

"Activities such as reduction of waste, proper sorting, treatment of organic waste, liquid waste and dry at source, etc, will be carried out with public participation. Treatment plants for treating toilet waste should be established. Water sources and drains should be cleaned. Landfills should be initiated in a scientific manner. Public awareness should be created through collective interaction," the release said.

The all-party meeting also decided to initiate action to resolve any deficiencies in waste collection, storage of collected materials, disposal of waste materials, sanitary waste management, non-recyclable waste management, legacy waste removal, bio-waste management and the coordination between various departments.

"As part of the campaign, artificial intelligence-based cameras will be installed at required locations," Vijayan said.

Green checkposts will be started to ensure that banned plastic materials are not entering the state, the release said, adding that it will ensure that the shops and business establishments are free of banned plastic products.

"Strict action will be taken against establishments manufacturing banned plastic products, wholesalers and stockists of banned plastic products in the state. Necessary awareness will be created to minimise the consumption of plastic materials," Vijayan said.

The all-party meeting also urged the religious, social, political, student, women, and cultural organisations to conduct events in full compliance with the Green Code.

A high-level executive committee will be formed headed by the Chief Minister and comprise the Leader of the Opposition and ministers of various departments as members, to monitor the implementation of the project.

District, block, Corporation/Municipality/Grama Panchayat level and Ward/Divisional level executive committees will also be constituted to implement the project.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, who participated in the meeting said there was a need for a strict system to ensure that banned products, which would hinder waste disposal, are not manufactured in the state.

He also said that achieving the waste-free state status is a matter of pride and will give positive support to government activities.